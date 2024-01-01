Smooth and buttery caramels give you something to chew on to help get your groove on. A touch of sea salt and refined cannabis oil gently melt in your mouth, while your taste buds do the happy dance. -- Gluten Free. Dairy Free.
The show is never over with Encore Edibles. Like a song that suddenly ships you to a deeply nostalgic memory, Encore Edibles are here to bring you back. We find comfort in the classics, so these terpene rich treats are crafted in a myriad of dosages and flavors to bring you a product that’s reminiscent of something subconsciously satisfying and sweet. Our handcrafted cannabis gummies, hard candies, mints, and chocolates will elevate your palate, delight your senses, and exceed your expectations. Life is short: Get the good stuff.