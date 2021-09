About this product

Clean 3-in-1 Cleanser exfoliates your skin with a trio of naturally-occurring Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) - Malic Acid (from apples), Tartaric Acid (from grapes), and Glycolic Acid (from sugarcane) - and moisturizes and hydrates with fruit seed oils and Frankincense essential oils while protecting your skin with antioxidant rich Black Seed Oil that contains both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.



Directions: Massage a small amount over damp face, neck, and décolletage in a gentle, circular motion. Rinse thoroughly with cool water and pat dry. Adjust use based on your skincare needs. Can be used daily or alternate with Heart & Body Naturals Charcoal & Cacao Bar. For best results follow with Heart & Body Naturals Repair Fine Line Cream, Revive Facial Serum, and Hydrate AM/PM Moisturizer.



INGREDIENTS:

Nigella Sativa (Black Seed) Oil, Unrefined Organic Cold-Pressed Hemp (Seed) Oil, Organic Prunus Armeniaca (Apricot ) Kernel Oil, Boswellia carteri (Frankincense) Essential Oil, Organic Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Organic Acer Saccharinum (Sugar Maple) Extract, Alpha Hydroxy (Glycolic, Tartaric, Malic) Acids, Organic Saccharum Officinarum (Sugar Cane) Extract, Organic Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Leaf) Juice Extract, Linum Usitatissimum (Linseed) Seed Oil, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Vegetable Emulsifying Wax, Organic Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Organic Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Powder Extract, Organic Vaccinium Myrtillus (Bilberry) Fruit Extract, Organic Citrus Sinensis (Orange) Peel Extract, Organic Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Fruit Extract, Organic Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Peel Extract, Organic Salix Alba (White Willow) Bark Extract, Plumeria obtuse (frangipani) Essential Oil, Citrus Paradisi (Grapefruit) Essential Oil, Pelargonium graveolens (Rose Geranium) Essential Oil, L-Glutamic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Organic Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter) Fruit, Quercetin, Cupressus sempervirens (Cypress) Essential Oil