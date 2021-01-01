No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Endo Vibes
Our product is the highest quality infused joint on the market. We use real indoor flower and infuse our product in a way that let's the joint smoke evenly and smoothly. Our packaging is made from aluminum and is recyclable.
We are focused on continuing to offer the best infused infused joint on the market and will always serve our customer's and retail shops first.
We are focused on continuing to offer the best infused infused joint on the market and will always serve our customer's and retail shops first.