About this product
FULLY BIODEGRADABLE
Endoca CBD Chewing Gum is environmentally friendly and 100% biodegradable. Once disposed of, its all-natural components will break down and dissolve, leaving behind nothing but dust.
CONVENIENT & DISCREET
Our chewing gums are discreet. No more hemp-smelling breath or burning throat, just a fresh minty aroma. Pop a pack of CBD gum into your bag or pocket, and you’re ready to go. No need to swallow capsules or worry about leaking bottles in your bag.
CLEANER TEETH & FEWER DENTIST'S BILLS
Sugar-free gum sweetened with xylitol has been shown to reduce cavities and plaque. So apart from getting all the benefits of CBD, our hemp gum can also give you cleaner teeth and fewer dentist bills.
BIOAVAILABILITY
Endoca CBD Chewing gum releases CBD quickly into your bloodstream. The bioavailability of CBD is enhanced through oral absorption, so CBD gum promotes an efficient delivery mechanism of CBD into the body through the mucous membranes in your mouth and throat.
About this brand
Endoca
Endoca makes products from certified organic Cannabis (Hemp) plants, grown and cultivated without herbicides or pesticides. We have our own seed bank and breeding program, we don’t just grow the plants ourselves but also harvest and process them under very strict Endoca quality control programs. Besides that, we use equipment we have built ourselves as hemp has long been forgotten and everything has had to be reinvented.
Being kind to the environment is extremely important to us, thus our harvesters run on waste oil from the food industry. Our production methods are also clean as we use CO2 from the air you breath and do not require the use of chemicals or solvents. This allows us to attain an exceptionally high level of purity in our hemp oils.
Your health and the health of the environment are our first priorities. Anything leftover from production we use as cattle food as it contains small amounts CBD and reduces the need for the use of antibiotics. Any waste we can’t make use of is converted into biogas, which can be used to make electricity or heating.
We are working hard on the establishment of a sustainable village surrounding our manufacturing site that’s 100% sustainable and independent, a place where organic food is grown and everything we need is produced in the village. We’ll go further than just being ‘organic’ – real permaculture principles are being implemented to ensure maximum sustainability.
We are currently developing our own packaging using hemp fibers to reduce pollution caused by paper and the plastic production processes. The inks and dyes we use will also be completely natural products.
Our next big step will be the use of solar energy as a sustainable source of electricity for our facility. We want to prove that 100% sustainable practices work, and we want you to join us in our quest to make the world a healthier place.
