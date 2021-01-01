Endoca
About this product
Each bottle contains: 1500 mg of CBD
A single drop contain: 5mg CBD
Total drops: 300
Organic certification
No preservatives, artificial colors
Vegan, Gluten free, non-GMO
(50%) Hemp seed oil: Omega 3 (0.75g), Omega 6 (2.5g), Vitamin E: 5mg
Phytocannabinoids (interacts with the bodily system that controls your appetite, mood and sleep): 15% (1500mg) CBD also low concentrations of (CBC, CBG, CBN)
Terpenes (aromatic oils found in hemp plants): Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene and Humulene.
Other natural molecules: Cannabis plant waxes, alkanes, nitrogenous compounds, amino acids, aldehydes, ketones, flavonoids, glycosides, vitamins, pigments, water, co-factors and co-nutrients.
