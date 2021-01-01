Endoca
About this product
Each bottle contains 300mg CBD
A single drop contains 1mg CBD
Total drops: 300
Organic certification
No preservatives, artificial colors
Vegan, Gluten free, non-GMO
(80%) Hemp seed oil:
Omega 3(1,2g), Omega 6 (4g), Vitamin E: 8mg
Phytocannabinoids:
3% CBD (Cannabidiol) and also low concentrations of (CBC, CBG, CBN) *Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of the hemp plant.
Terpenes (aromatic oils found in hemp plants):
Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene and Humulene.
Other natural molecules:
Cannabis plant waxes, alkanes, nitrogenous compounds, amino acids, aldehydes, ketones, flavonoids, glycosides, vitamins, pigments, water, co-factors and co-nutrients
A single drop contains 1mg CBD
Total drops: 300
Organic certification
No preservatives, artificial colors
Vegan, Gluten free, non-GMO
(80%) Hemp seed oil:
Omega 3(1,2g), Omega 6 (4g), Vitamin E: 8mg
Phytocannabinoids:
3% CBD (Cannabidiol) and also low concentrations of (CBC, CBG, CBN) *Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of the hemp plant.
Terpenes (aromatic oils found in hemp plants):
Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene, Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide, Terpinolene and Humulene.
Other natural molecules:
Cannabis plant waxes, alkanes, nitrogenous compounds, amino acids, aldehydes, ketones, flavonoids, glycosides, vitamins, pigments, water, co-factors and co-nutrients
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!