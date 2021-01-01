Endoca
Each capsule contains 10 mg of CBD+CBDa
Organic certification
No preservatives, artificial colors
Kosher, Vegan, Gluten free, non-GMO
Phytocannabinoids: 10mg CBD+CBDa
also low concentrations of (CBC, CBG, CBGa, CBN)
*Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of the hemp plant.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene,
Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide,
Terpinolene and Humulene.
