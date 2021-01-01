Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Endoca

Endoca

RAW Capsules 300mg of CBD + CBDa (3%)

Buy Here

About this product

Each capsule contains 10 mg of CBD+CBDa
Organic certification
No preservatives, artificial colors
Kosher, Vegan, Gluten free, non-GMO

Phytocannabinoids: 10mg CBD+CBDa
also low concentrations of (CBC, CBG, CBGa, CBN)
*Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of the hemp plant.

Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Alpha & Beta-pinene,
Linalool, B-caryophyllene, Caryophyllene oxide,
Terpinolene and Humulene.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!