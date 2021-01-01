About this product

Are you in search for the best of both worlds? Look, no further.

Enjoy an equal combination of CBD and THC so that you can calm your mind whilst simultaneously setting it free! The THC in this elixir will also enhance the healing effects of CBD.



ENJOY Shots are slightly carbonated water based beverages. This water-based edible absorbs sublingually in the upper GI tract, providing you with clean, even effects and a faster activation time!



10 servings per bottle - 5mg per serving - 50 mg per bottle - Vegan - Gluten Free - Only 2 calories (per serving) - NO Artificial Colors or Flavors - Sustainably Produced & Packaged



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.