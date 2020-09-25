About the Product:



We have taken diamonds to a whole new space with our terpene rich live resin sauce. Clear diamonds are doused in a bright gold sauce that is packed full with aroma, taste, and effects. We never compromise on quality, flash freezing full nugs to provide the best input material every single batch. We will never cut corners, so that you can have the finest extract experience every single time you choose ENVY.



This package contains 0.5g Live Resin Terp Sauce



About the Strain:



Big Smooth: (OG Blueberry Cut X Cookies & Cream) This strain bred by Exotic Genetix gives off a very sweet, dough-like aroma. It tastes like sweet berry and will have you feeling happy, relaxed, and feeling uplifted.