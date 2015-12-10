Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Epic Family Farms

Epic Family Farms

Big Sky OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Big Sky OG effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!