We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Epic Flower (Oregon)
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Epic Flower (Oregon) products
17 products
Pre-rolls
Moby Dick Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 24.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Black Jack Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 28.06%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 30.7%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-Pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 21.94%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Magic Melon Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 24.84%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cement Shoes Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dutch Treat Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 24.69%
CBD 0%
Flower
Alien ET (Oregon)
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 27.29%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lemongrass Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 20.51%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Papaya Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 22.22%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Caramel Cream Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 25.06%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Zkittlez Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 27.24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Gelato #33 Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 21.37%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Alien ET Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 24.65%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Glue #4 Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack (GG4)
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 25.37%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 26.34%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Epic Flower (Oregon)
Catalog