Epic Flower (Oregon)

Epic Flower (Oregon) products

17 products
Product image for Moby Dick Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Moby Dick Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 24.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Jack Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Black Jack Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 28.06%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 30.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-Pack
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-Pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 21.94%
CBD 0%
Product image for Magic Melon Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Magic Melon Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 24.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cement Shoes Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
Pre-rolls
Cement Shoes Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dutch Treat Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Dutch Treat Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 24.69%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien ET (Oregon)
Flower
Alien ET (Oregon)
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 27.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemongrass Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Lemongrass Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 20.51%
CBD 0%
Product image for Papaya Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Papaya Punch Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 22.22%
CBD 0%
Product image for Caramel Cream Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Caramel Cream Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 25.06%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Zkittlez Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Zkittlez Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 27.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato #33 Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Gelato #33 Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 21.37%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien ET Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Alien ET Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 24.65%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gorilla Glue #4 Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack (GG4)
Pre-rolls
Gorilla Glue #4 Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack (GG4)
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 25.37%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack
by Epic Flower (Oregon)
THC 26.34%
CBD 0%