BNANA Delta8 Vape Cartrdige is a pure hemp derived vaping experience. It is a delightful banana tinged adventure in relaxation and rest. Made of the purest Delta 8 THC distillate and blended for the highest concentration possible. Each vape cartridge contains 1000mg of Delta 8 blended with terpineols for a smooth and potent vaping experience.
Epic Vapor
We believe in quality over quantity. It takes us time and a great deal of effort and investment just to release one product. As such we relate maybe 1 or 2 new products per year. The development cycle takes that long. But be certain that when we do release it, its the best in the world.