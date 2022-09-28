About this product
THC FREE (0.0%)
100% USA GROWN HEMP
3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED
FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)
NO PESTICIDES
Crafted from premium hemp crops grown in the US and just a handful of other honest ingredients, our oil tinctures have the original phytocannabinoids and terpenes naturally found in the cannabis plant, less the THC.
