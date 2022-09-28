THC FREE (0.0%)



100% USA GROWN HEMP



3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED



FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)



NO PESTICIDES



Crafted from premium hemp crops grown in the US and just a handful of other honest ingredients, our oil tinctures have the original phytocannabinoids and terpenes naturally found in the cannabis plant, less the THC.