THC FREE (0.0%)



100% USA GROWN HEMP



3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED



FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)



NO PESTICIDES



Very rich in Aloe Vera and Shea Butter, this after sun treatment gives you the soothing relief the sun-drenched skin needs. Specially formulated with CBD, its anti-inflammatory properties are indispensable for replenishing the skin to promote healing.