About this product
THC FREE (0.0%)
100% USA GROWN HEMP
3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED
FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)
NO PESTICIDES
Very rich in Aloe Vera and Shea Butter, this after sun treatment gives you the soothing relief the sun-drenched skin needs. Specially formulated with CBD, its anti-inflammatory properties are indispensable for replenishing the skin to promote healing.
100% USA GROWN HEMP
3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED
FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)
NO PESTICIDES
Very rich in Aloe Vera and Shea Butter, this after sun treatment gives you the soothing relief the sun-drenched skin needs. Specially formulated with CBD, its anti-inflammatory properties are indispensable for replenishing the skin to promote healing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!