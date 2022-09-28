THC FREE (0.0%)



100% USA GROWN HEMP



3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED



FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)



NO PESTICIDES



Remove harmful toxins from the bloodstream while providing relaxation and relief from pain and physical tension with our CBD bath soak infused with essential oils.The high content of menthol in Peppermint has mood-elevating properties.