About this product
THC FREE (0.0%)
100% USA GROWN HEMP
3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED
FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)
NO PESTICIDES
Remove harmful toxins from the bloodstream while providing relaxation and relief from pain and physical tension with our CBD bath soak infused with essential oils.The high content of menthol in Peppermint has mood-elevating properties.
100% USA GROWN HEMP
3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED
FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC)
NO PESTICIDES
Remove harmful toxins from the bloodstream while providing relaxation and relief from pain and physical tension with our CBD bath soak infused with essential oils.The high content of menthol in Peppermint has mood-elevating properties.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!