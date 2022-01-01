The Afghani is from Bodhi Seeds, the Nigerian is from Reeferman, and the Malawi is an heirloom brought to Santa Cruz in the 70s!



🌱 Lineage:



Nigerian/Afghani ♀



The Afghani is from Bodhi Seeds. The Nigerian is from Reeferman.



Heirloom Malawi ♂



These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance.



Photo: Chris Martin