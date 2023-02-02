☀️ Type: Indica dominant

🌹 Aroma: Citrus, sweet, and gas

🌲 Flower Time: 9-10 weeks / early Oct.

🌱 Lineage:



Super Sour Diesel ♀ is a hybrid of OG Kush and Sour Diesel. It’s highly resinous and potent, with some bud samples testing over 30% THC. Yields are large and finishing time is mid October.



Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.

