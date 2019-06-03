About this product
2.0 oz | 50 mg of CBD & 50 mg of Delta-8 THC
erbalHIGH Menstrual Relief Cream is made to target and alleviate menstrual pain and symptoms. This body cream is a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC and herbs made effective with healing and health benefits. CBD & Delta-8 has potent analgesic properties that help pain related to cramping. It also works as an anti-inflammatory, reducing the tenderness and swelling of abdominal and uterine muscles. CBD & Delta-8 is supported by herbs and essential oils to assist in alleviating menstrual pain, abdominal cramping, bloating, sore breasts, mood swings and irritability. For example, wild yam, a traditional remedy for painful periods and ovarian pain and has estrogen-modulating activity, Chamomile, which was found effective in relieving physical symptoms of PMS like cramps, reduce irritability and can also be applied to sore breasts, and Rosemary help relieve dysmenorrhea which is a fancy word for cramps and pelvic pain resulting from a difficult menstruation.
+ No harmful chemicals or toxins
+ Lab Tested CBD & Delta-8 THC
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
erbalHIGH
Welcome! And thank you for supporting erbalHIGH! erbalHIGH is a CBD & Delta-8 THC infused body and bath topical brand. It was established to provide a natural and effective way to relieve targeted, localized conditions. erbalHIGH products are made with a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC and natural healing herbs, essential and nourishing body oils. CBD & Delta-8 THC makes the perfect active ingredient in our products due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. erbalHIGH uses all natural and organic ingredients, all ingredients have been tested and chosen specifically for each product.