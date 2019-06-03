About this product
1.7 oz | 50 mg of CBD & 50 mg of Delta-8 THC
erbalHIGH Muscle Relaxer Massage Oil Candle was made to aid in relieving muscle soreness and stiffness, particularly after strenuous activity. This massage oil candle is a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC, natural herbs, and essential oils to reduce pain, inflammation, and relax muscles. CBD & Delta-8 THC is supported by a blend of herbs and essential oils to aid in relaxing muscles. For example, Arnica which aids in decreasing inflammation and relieves muscle pain and soreness, Thyme for tired and aching muscles, and crampbark which is effective in relieving any tense muscles.
+ No harmful chemicals or toxins
+ Lab Tested CBD & Delta-8 THC
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
erbalHIGH
Welcome! And thank you for supporting erbalHIGH! erbalHIGH is a CBD & Delta-8 THC infused body and bath topical brand. It was established to provide a natural and effective way to relieve targeted, localized conditions. erbalHIGH products are made with a blend of CBD & Delta-8 THC and natural healing herbs, essential and nourishing body oils. CBD & Delta-8 THC makes the perfect active ingredient in our products due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. erbalHIGH uses all natural and organic ingredients, all ingredients have been tested and chosen specifically for each product.