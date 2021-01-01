About this product

This popular strain is a cross of Chem Dawg and OG Kush varietals that have been selectively bred to yield virtually no THC but maintain the sativa-forward genetics that favor it's energetic profile. Tight, dense nugs with a unique aroma. [Outdoor-Grown] *may contain seeds.



Hemp flower is a simple way to enjoy all of the full-spectrum benefits of the "entourage effect" in the body without any psychoactive effects. The different levels and combinations of cannabinoids and terpenes, along with growing environment (Outdoor, Greenhouse or Indoor) give each strain a unique profile of flavor, aroma, appearance and reported effects. We choose strains of industrial hemp with robust genetics that have proven to test with high-levels of these compounds, and only source from farms that do not use harmful fertilizers and pesticides or dangerous plant growth regulators (PGRs).



Ready to be used for smoking/vaporizing, cooking, tea infusions and more. Each package is labeled with the name of the strain along with the CBD level and has a QR code that links to the Third-Party certificate of analysis (COA).



We are pleased to offer you several strains of High-CBD hemp from a rotation of responsible farms and hope that you enjoy the different varieties as much as we do.



2018 Farm Bill compliant Industrial Hemp with (less than) <0.3% Δ9-THC. Third-Party Tested.



**Please Note - Currently, we can not ship raw hemp flower to the following states: KY, LA, IA, ID, NE, SD **