1000mg of 99+% Pure CBD Isolate in a smooth natural lotion base infused with lavender essential oil. No added color. ZERO THC.



Other Ingredients: Purified Water, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Seed Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, Shea Butter Fruit, Xanthan Gum, Apricot Kernel Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Lactic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Lavender Oil



DIRECTIONS: Apply and massage into skin as needed. Avoid eyes, mouth, and open wounds. For external use only.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

Consult your physician before using. Store in a cool dry place. Keep out of reach of children. Warning: If pregnant or breast-feeding, ask a health professional before use.