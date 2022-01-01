About this product
With Errlking's in-house proprietary formulation fine tuned in the flavor lab, you can expect an incredibly delicious edible with a consistent high and sensory experience. Made with Live Resin full spectrum oil (not distillate), each gummy square offers the full entourage effect.
Errlking gummies are the tastiest way to elevate all occasions.
10 gummies per pouch - 10mg/gummy
About this brand
ErrlKing Concentrates
ErrlKing wants to change the way the world views concentrates with our
responsible, health conscious, and quality made products. We work alongside
our network of growers to ensure our extracts are made with the best material,
and are harvested & handled at peak time for optimal results.
Through education, we will dissolve the veil of mystery around extracts,
while continuously looking for new avenues to improve our product.
