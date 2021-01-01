About this product
Clementine (Sativa) – Fruity, citrus, and sweet aromas with an uplifting high.
For those looking for a more discrete option, prefer vaping to burning flower, or want a more flavorful experience, Ervana offers ceramic vape cartridges.
Our thoughtfully designed cartridges deliver a safe and incredibly smooth smoking experience with the oil only touching ceramic, never metal. Ceramic is an environmentally friendly material, leaving a benign effect when returned to the earth unlike other materials used in vapes and doesn’t leach into the oil like some metals.
WHY ERVANA VAPES?
• Our oil only touches ceramic and glass in the cart. It never touches metal which can leach, leaving a bad taste or worse, toxins in the vape.
• Our vapes contain ONLY THC, CBD, and terpenes.
• We NEVER use cutting or thickening agents – No PG, VG, PEG, MCT, or Vitamin E.
• Our vapes will always be 89-90%+ THC
About this brand
Ervana
Craft, consistent, and California to the core. We are Ervana.
We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.
