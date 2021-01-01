About this product

Clementine (Sativa) – Fruity, citrus, and sweet aromas with an uplifting high.



For those looking for a more discrete option, prefer vaping to burning flower, or want a more flavorful experience, Ervana offers ceramic vape cartridges.



Our thoughtfully designed cartridges deliver a safe and incredibly smooth smoking experience with the oil only touching ceramic, never metal. Ceramic is an environmentally friendly material, leaving a benign effect when returned to the earth unlike other materials used in vapes and doesn’t leach into the oil like some metals.



WHY ERVANA VAPES?

• Our oil only touches ceramic and glass in the cart. It never touches metal which can leach, leaving a bad taste or worse, toxins in the vape.

• Our vapes contain ONLY THC, CBD, and terpenes.

• We NEVER use cutting or thickening agents – No PG, VG, PEG, MCT, or Vitamin E.

• Our vapes will always be 89-90%+ THC