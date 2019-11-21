About this product
Designed to fit comfortably in your back pocket or a bag, our pre-roll smoke packs are made for on-the-go convenience. Our signature blends are pre-packed in 7 easy-to-smoke .5g pre-rolled joints in a 100% recyclable box.
Forgot your lighter? We have you covered with matches included. Our matches are made of wood from responsibly managed forests.
About this brand
Ervana
Craft, consistent, and California to the core. We are Ervana.
We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.
State License(s)
C11-0000487-LIC