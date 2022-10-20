About this product
Our flower is cultivated with care to help soften the edges between life and play.
We pack our flower and single pre-rolls in child-resistant recyclable and reusable aluminum tins. The tins are 100% recyclable, made from up to 85% post-consumer waste materials, printed with linseed oil based inks, and produced in a zero waste manufacturing system. They’re lighter than traditional glass, requiring less resources to transport. When you’re done using them, you can toss them in the recycle bin with your aluminum cans or upcycle them and give them a second life.
We pack our flower and single pre-rolls in child-resistant recyclable and reusable aluminum tins. The tins are 100% recyclable, made from up to 85% post-consumer waste materials, printed with linseed oil based inks, and produced in a zero waste manufacturing system. They’re lighter than traditional glass, requiring less resources to transport. When you’re done using them, you can toss them in the recycle bin with your aluminum cans or upcycle them and give them a second life.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ervana
Craft, consistent, and California to the core. We are Ervana.
We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.
We believe in being stewards to the environment. Our packaging is eco-conscious, our flower is grown sustainably, and for every ounce we sell, we plant a tree. Our pre-roll blends are made with a proprietary variable grind process delivering unbeatable smokability – easy air flow, great taste, and consistent effects.
State License(s)
C11-0000487-LIC