Escape Artist’s Face Mask is a super antioxidant rich, moisturizing boost for the skin. It can be used from anywhere from 5-20 minutes to give your skin an ultra rich hydrating replenishment. Made with Hyaluronic Acid, Antioxidants, Aloe, and Vitamins C & E, Escape Artist’s Face Mask is Ultra Hydrating, and contains 500 mg CBD: 5mg THC.
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.