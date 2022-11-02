About this product
The Escape Artists Tinctures offer a very clean and simple formula that contains MCT Oil, Natural Flavoring, THC Distillate, & Colorado CBD Isolate. These are a very effective sublingual that go hand in hand with our Topical Creams! Pair it up with your favorite Escape Artists Topical to complete your daily inside - outside cannabis routines!
Escape Artists 20:1 Peppermint Relief Tinctures
2000MG CBD : 100MG THC / Bottle
Natural Peppermint Flavor
50MG CBD : 2.5MG THC / Serving
About this brand
Escape Artists
Through innovative delivery mechanisms and revolutionary molecular pharmaceutical technologies, Escape Artists products deliver cannabinoids that perform at the highest levels – ensuring you can focus on getting the desired effect quickly, consistently and reliably.
Escape Artists applies proven pharmaceutical technologies to provide cannabis customers with fast, predictable, and enjoyable experiences. We encourage our employees to be creative developers, always dedicated to letting customers maintain control of their self-care needs.
