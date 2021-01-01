About this product

Escape Artists NEW 0.5oz Size Creams are great for anyone looking for a smaller option of their favorite topicals!



Escape Artists Cream is formulated to deliver an effective blend of pure cannabinoids directly and quickly to areas needing relief. Our formula captures the most potent synergies of CBD and THC to provide the relief you need.



FAST PENETRATION FOR DEEP MUSCLE TISSUE DISCOMFORT



WATER BASED CREAM, NOT GREASY, NON STAINING. ABSORBS QUICKLY



SUPERIOR BIOAVAILABILITY USING PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY



AVAILABLE IN 20:1 PRO SPORT MENTHOL, 1:1 LAVENDER RELIEF & 1:1 ROSE PEAK POTENCY



EACH 20:1 PRO SPORT MENTHOL CREAM CONTAINER IS INFUSED WITH 200MG CBD ISOLATE, 10MG THC DISTILLATE (20:1 RATIO) Net Wt. 0.5oz. | 14.25g | 14.80mL