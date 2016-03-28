About this product
Relax Crumble is terrific for evening or any time you need to get in that calm and comfortable space. All of our Crumbles deliver 750 mg CBD and 6% CBG cannabinoid profile. Relax Crumble is terpene infused with the Pineapple Express profile to give you a totally relaxing experience without the THC.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,740 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
