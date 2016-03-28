Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand EsseCann, LLC

EsseCann, LLC

Relax Crumble

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Relax Crumble is terrific for evening or any time you need to get in that calm and comfortable space. All of our Crumbles deliver 750 mg CBD and 6% CBG cannabinoid profile. Relax Crumble is terpene infused with the Pineapple Express profile to give you a totally relaxing experience without the THC.

Pineapple Express effects

Reported by real people like you
2,740 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!