We move with the cycles of nature and need comfort in between those times. While many suffer from cramps, CBD will help relieve those painful moments while Rose Geranium will assist in the balancing effect on the body and mind. Black Pepper helps improve circulation so we may continue moving with the moon cycles & focus on manifestation & creativity.



Points of Placement: Lower stomach (solar plexus & sacral chakra), ankles, lower back



Ingredients: Lemon Black pepper Sweet Almond Oil Rose Geranium 25mg CBD

1 oz