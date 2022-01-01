Venus Potion 5 helps you focus upon celebrating blessings, building stamina & finding love within yourself while relieving symptoms of anxiety & stress so you can focus on new beginnings. YY is a natural aphrodisiac and when blended with sweet orange and black pepper, it creates a blend that is pleasing and sensual. The Blue Lotus & Rose petals help with the aid of manifestation.



Points of placement: Rub oil around the neck and wrists and over the chest



Ingredients: Bergamot Ylang Ylang Orange Black pepper Jojoba/Sweet almond Blue lotus/Rose petals 25mgCBD

1 oz