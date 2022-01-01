About this product
Zodiac Oil for Water Elements
Pisces-Cancer-Scorpio
Bergamot & Pepper help with circulation while Cedar-wood & Vanilla help with relaxation making this a soothing blend that helps emotional elements relax & rest
40mg CBD
1 oz
