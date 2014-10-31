About this strain
One of the lesser-known strains, this hybrid is a purported cross between Black Cherry Soda and Querkle. The flowers have purple-red coloration and are often sticky to the touch thanks to heavy trichome production. Black Dahlia leans toward its indica genetics and delivers strong body effects suitable for insomnia and pain relief.
Black Dahlia effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
64% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
59% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
