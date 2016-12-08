Casper OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
Casper OG effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!