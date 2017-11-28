Sour Urkle is a hybrid cannabis strain that unites Sour Diesel and Purple Urkle, whose opposing sativa and indica genetics meet in a balanced and flavorful fusion. Hints of berry fight through the dominant skunky diesel smell of Sour Urkle, creating a complex aroma that will have you fighting your friends for the first taste. Its dense, rounded buds are caked in crystal-tipped trichomes that try their best to hide Sour Urkle’s deep purple coloration to no avail.