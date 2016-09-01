Loading…
Logo for the brand Eureka Cultivation

Eureka Cultivation

Frosty

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 23%CBD

Frosty effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
