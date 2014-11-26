Loading…
Logo for the brand Evans Creek Farms

Evans Creek Farms

Nepalese Kush

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD

Nepalese effects

Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
