About this product
Our Vibes pre-roll is handcrafted to support a focused mind, calm bodied, relaxing experience. Aroma wise you’ll enjoy a delightfully earthy undertone with sweet, tropical flavors. With Eve Farms Vibes you'll be tempted to have just one more puff, so sit back. Relax. And hit us with those vibes! Best suited for the afternoon or evening.
We handcraft our CBD pre-rolls with exclusive, award-winning CBD cultivars you won’t find anywhere else, so our customers get to enjoy a unique smoking experience. We use 100% whole flower. No trim, no shake.
Includes 16% CBD, plus CBC for effective inflammatory relief and CBG to help regulate mood. Hemp derived and less than 0.3% d-9 THC, so can be delivered nationwide. Each pre-roll pack contains two 0.5gram pre-rolls.
About this brand
Eve Farms
evefarms.com
At Eve Farms, we're dedicated to discovering and delivering the future of natural health and well-being. Our products provide high-quality, pure and reliable hemp derived CBD for daily self-care, helping people manage stress, anxiety, inflammation and sleeplessness. We offer a variety of CBD oils and CBD-rolls crafted with award-winning unique cultivars, delivered to your door.
