About this product
Diamond sauce is a blend of diamonds and terp sauce at a ratio of 1:1. This product combines high potency with excellent smell and flavor. Features large THC-A crystals.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everest
Everest was founded in Flagstaff, at the base of Arizona's tallest mountain range. Inspired by adventures among the lofty peaks, Everest is dedicated to making the highest quality medication for Arizona's medical marijuana patients.
#TakeYourPath
#TakeYourPath