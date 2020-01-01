 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Evergreen Extracts
Evergreen Extracts Cover Photo

Evergreen Extracts

Evergreen Extracts

Clear THC Distillate
Clear THC Distillate
Clear THC Distillate and Rick Simpson Oil
Clear THC Distillate and Rick Simpson Oil
dragonball
dragonball
clearly awesome!
clearly awesome!
3 time Dope Cup Winner
3 time Dope Cup Winner

About Evergreen Extracts

The cannabis experts behind Evergreen Extracts' 3-time Dope Cup winning clear dabbing oil have been perfecting their craft for more than 5 years. After helping to pioneer the Washington State medical marijuana market, our team took our technical know-how to the Washington State recreational cannabis market in 2016. Today we serve more than 100 retail stores and help meet the processing needs for dozens of producers and processors. Evergreen Extracts operates under the DB3 umbrella of cannabis brands. We are are passionate about what we do - making the best clear distillate and Rick Simpson Oil in the state.