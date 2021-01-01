Loading…
Logo for the brand Evergreen France

Evergreen France

Huile Concentré 10%

About this product

Cette huile alimentaire se consomme oralement au goutte-à-goutte (fournie avec un compte-gouttes qui permet de doser facilement le produit) et peut donc être mélangée avec vos aliments. Celle-ci présente un pourcentage de concentration en CBD de 10%.

This edible oil consumes orally in the drip (supplied with a dropper which allows to measure easily the product) and can be thus mixed with your food. This one presents a percentage of concentration in CBD of 10 %
