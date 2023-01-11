10mg THC + 10mg CBD per chocolate.

Since 2010, the 4.20Bar™ has been a prominent figure in the medical and eventually the recreational cannabis market. The 4.20Bar™ has always served as a welcoming entry point for novices and relied on by the more experienced consumer for its quality and consistency. Made with Guittard Chocolate, house-made distillate, and carefully sourced ingredients, the 4.20Bar™ crafts chocolate bars that look good, taste good, and feel good! Now available in single Minis!



Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (pure cane sugar, full cream milk, cocoa butter, 38% cacao beans, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans), Cannabis Oil.

Nutrition Facts: Serving size 1 Mini, Calories 25, Fat Cal. 14.6, Total Fat 1.7g (2.5% DV), Sa. Fat 1.3 g (4% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 2mg (0.4% DV), Sodium 2mg (0% DV), Total Carb 2.3 (1% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 2.5g, Protein 0.4g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV)