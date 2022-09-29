Description: Going back to our medical roots with our new Sinners & Saints 20:1 Hard Candies! These high CBD candies are extra special because they are certified by the Department of Health meaning we use the cleanest cannabis oil you can get. All DOH approved oil goes through mandatory testing for prohibited pesticides, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. Get your premium CBD today!



Potency: 1mg THC + 20mg CBD per candy, 10mg THC + 200mg CBD per pack



Ingredients: Granulated Sugar, Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor (Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Annatto Extract), Coconut Oil, Cannabis Oil, Artificial Color (Water, FD&C Yellow 6). CONTAINS: Coconut

Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Candy (5g): Calories 27, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 3.8mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 7.5g (3% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 7.5g, Protein 0g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0g DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV).