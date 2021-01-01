Evergreen Herbal
Blaze Sodas Doctor Roberts Wild Cherry 100mg
About this product
In a song named after an actual New York doctor, John Lennon paid tribute to Charles Roberts, whose unorthodox prescriptions had made him a favorite among Andy Warhol’s entourage and indeed of The Beatles themselves. Make your appointment now with our Doctor Robert’s Wild Cherry Soda.
- Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Caramel Color, Phosphoric Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Quillaja Saponaria, Cannabis Distillate, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Red #40, Blue #1.
- Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 80, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 20g (14% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 20 (40% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 13mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).
