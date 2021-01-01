About this product

Whether you agree or not, number 45 has been impeached by the House of Representatives. This landmark case marks only the third instance of impeachment in our country’s young but rich history, demonstrating the power and importance of our system of checks and balances and the rule of law. Commemorate this historical event with a limited edition pack of First AmendMINTS™: ImpeachMINTS®



First AmendMINTS™ aren’t here to tell you what to think, but rather to encourage you to just THINK. Stay Informed, Stay Involved, Stay Infused!



- Ingredients: Sugar, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavor (Peppermint), Magnesium Stearate, Cannabis Oil.

- Nutrition Facts: Serving Size: 1 Mint (.5g), Calories 0, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 0mg (0% DV), Total Carb 0g (0% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 0g, Protein 0g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV)