About this product

Crisp to perfection, this naturally-sweetened cider provides a way to melt away any edge from a long day. Kick your feet up and enjoy a new way to relax with a refreshing thirst-quencher you’d swear was straight from the orchards themselves. Infused with top-quality, NanoPulse™ technology.



- Ingredients: Filtered Water, Apple Juice Concentrate with Essence, Cannabis Oil, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative)

- Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 90, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g, Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 21g (8% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 20g (38% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 12mg (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV).