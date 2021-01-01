About this product

The first and only THC-infused iced tea to come out of Washington State. Sweetened with pure cane sugar, Tea’d Up is the perfect sweet tea to wash down your favorite afternoon snack. Because lemon and honey were made to be together. Comes with a milligram dosing ladder and resealable screw cap so you can get Tea’d Up at your own pace.



- Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Honey, Green Tea Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative).

- Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 40, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 10g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 9mg (18% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 16mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).