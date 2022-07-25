About this brand
Philosophy
Founded on the principles of quality and care, Evergreen Organix has developed our product line using only the finest ingredients and premium cannabis. We put a tremendous amount of effort into all avenues of our production. From hand crafting to small batching, we closely monitor every phase of product development to make sure that the end results are delicious and consistent. We work hard to make sure that consumers are getting a premium cannabis experience every time they choose an Evergreen Organix product.