The perfect blend of ingredients for a masterful piece of chocolate. 12 individual pieces that will satisfy your discriminating taste for dark chocolate along with your desire for the perfect dose of fine chocolate.



Ego Chocolate is one of the finest chocolate on the market. We source our beans from all around the world based on weather conditions. Just like grapes for wine and coffee beans, cacao beans from the Evergreen tree will yield a mild bean if the conditions are perfect and that is what we seek when we buy our beans! Your satisfaction is our goal and we want to hear back from you. This fine chocolate is infused with our quality cannabis oil that comes from our Clean Green Certified, No Till Organic Grow Fleur Cannabis. Check out Fleur Cannabis on Instagram. No pesticides, No chemicals, Just natural healthy soil and clean water.