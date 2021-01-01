About this product

Delicious Gummies that we call fruit chews so kids wont relate! Real Fruit Puree for that natural taste... Absolutely delicious!

Evergreen Organix Fruit Chews are never sprayed or soaked. They are 100% made from scratch with all natural premium fruit by our gourmet confection makers. No animal products in this fine product (gelatin free).



Available in Blue Raspberry, Bubble Gum, Cherry, Fruit Punch, Lemon, Peach, Pina Colada, Pomegranate, Tutti Fruitti, and Watermelon.



Dosed at 10mg THC per gum drop and 100mg per pack.

Be conscious when consuming cannabis infused edibles. Hand crafted and flavor specific chews, give you the consistent taste and dose each and every time.